KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed, and one is in grave condition after a vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire at 31st & Troost overnight.

Just after 11:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to Thelma's Kitchen at 3101 Troost, on a vehicle into a building.

After the crash a fire erupted.

Firefighters say one person was killed, and a second person is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.