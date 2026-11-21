GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County Consolidated Fire District took to social media on Saturday morning to report their response to a house fire in Gardner.
The fire happened in the 17800 block of South Clare Road. Officials said one person at this time was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and is in stable condition.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
We’re on the scene of a House Fire in the 17800 block of South Clare in Gardner, KS. One person has been transported to a local hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation. Media release will be posted at a later time. @fox4kc @KCTV5 @kmbc @KSHB41 https://t.co/0UlS82TUN6— Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 1 (@JCCFD1KS) November 21, 2026