KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash on I-35 south of Lamar early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash about 3:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, workers discovered one vehicle involved in a rollover crash.

One person was declared dead at the scene; another was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down at Antioch Road while an investigation began.