INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Independence Police are investigating a homicide on N. Leslie Ave. near N. Hocker Terrace.

Around 7:09 Saturday evening, police went to the scene after reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man's body outside of the apartments.

Independence PD said no one is in custody at this time and encourage anyone with information to call the tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPS tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.