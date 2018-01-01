KCK police investigating first homicide of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One man is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

It happened at 1:22 a.m. in the 2900 block of Oakland Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a Hispanic man in his 20s on the ground, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police will not release his name until they have a positive identification and his family has been notified.

KCK police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

---