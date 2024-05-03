Watch Now
1 man killed, 1 person detained after shooting death in KCK

Jonathan Goede
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 14:10:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCK police are searching for a possible suspect after a man was shot and killed late Friday morning.

Officers were called to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Alden Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds outside a residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred after an altercation and they are questioning one person in connection to the shooting, but another person fled the scene.

A helicopter was called in to help in the search.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

