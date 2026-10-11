One person dead after crashing with an Independence Police vehicle on US 24 Highway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — One person is dead after crashing with an Independence Police vehicle at the intersection of US 24 Highway and Susquehanna Road.

The crash happened at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 11th.

Preliminary investigation indicates, a 2024 Ford Explorer police vehicle was traveling westbound on US 24 Highway while responding to an emergency call with its emergency lights and siren activated.

At that time, a 2022 Audi SQ5 traveling northbound on Susquehanna Road entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side by the police vehicle.

Independence Police says the officer had a green traffic signal while traveling through the intersection. The Audi was facing a red traffic signal.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Audi sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where the driver later died.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

—