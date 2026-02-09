One person deceased in Overland Park apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died in an Overland Park apartment fire at 106th Terrace and Antioch Road.

Fire crews were called to the scene about 5:30 a.m.

Smoke and fire were reported showing from the two-story apartment building upon arrival.

Fire crews located one person deceased in the fire during a search of an apartment.

All other residents reportedly escaped unharmed.

Overland Park crews say the fire was placed under control shortly after 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

