Elderly man found dead in early morning house fire at 52nd & Walrond

KANSAS CITY MO. — An elderly man in his 90's was found dead in an early morning house fire at 52nd & Walrond in Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri firefighters were called to the 3200 block of East 52nd Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Smoke and fire were showing from the home on arrival.

During an interior search of the home the man was found on the first floor of the home.

The KCPD Bomb and Arson unit will conduct an investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

