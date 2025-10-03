One person hospitalized after fire in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital after a fire in the 100 block of NE Maple Street Thursday night.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department says they responded to the home about 5:15 p.m. after multiple people driving by reported smoke coming from the roof vents of the home.

The occupant of the home also called 911 to report the fire.

When firefighters arrived, all occupants of the home were safe outside, but both required medical assessment.

Firefighters first entered the building and tried to bring the fire under control in the living area and rear of the home.

Flames then spread to the attic, which firefighters say compromised the roof structure and forced crews to transition to an exterior attack.

Firefighters say once they brought the fire under control, crews went back in and discovered multiple remodels and additions created hidden spaces in the home, making firefighting efforts difficult.

The fire was brought under control just before 7 p.m.

Firefighters say one person who was inside the home was brought to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

One firefighter was also transported to a local hospital, but was treated and later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.