One person injured in building fire at 11515 Holmes Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a building fire at 11515 Holmes Road early Monday morning.

Kansas City Fire Department crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m.

Smoke was reported from the two-story vacant building that was formerly the Waterford South Assisted Living facility.

Fire officials say one houseless person was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Due to the extent of the fire, crews evacuated the building and were fighting the fire defensively from the outside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

