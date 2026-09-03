Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
46  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person killed in UTV crash off Stadium Drive

Police Lights
Stock Image
Police lights
Police Lights
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed when a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) flipped over after striking a concrete wall.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says emergency crews were called to the 3500 block of Stadium Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Polaris UTV was backing up and struck a low concrete wall.

The UTV overturned, ejected the driver, and landed on top of him.

The passenger of the vehicle was uninjured and responded to a nearby business for help.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says this marks traffic fatality number 48 this year - the same number recorded at this time last year.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube[88].jpg

Start Your Day with KSHB 41