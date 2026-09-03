One person killed in UTV crash off Stadium Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed when a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) flipped over after striking a concrete wall.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says emergency crews were called to the 3500 block of Stadium Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Polaris UTV was backing up and struck a low concrete wall.

The UTV overturned, ejected the driver, and landed on top of him.

The passenger of the vehicle was uninjured and responded to a nearby business for help.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says this marks traffic fatality number 48 this year - the same number recorded at this time last year.