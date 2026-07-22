One person killed, one injured in Smithville shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a residence on Sunflower Street in Smithville Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired about 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, neighbors reported hearing a loud noise, and then found evidence of a bullet strike inside a bedroom.

Officers then went next door and discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

Police say one person died on the scene.

The second person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is being held in the Clay County jail.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

