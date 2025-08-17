One teen dead, another teen injured after an early morning shooting on East 97th Street, no one in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1700 block of East 97th Street.

Just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the area on reported sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, a bystander advised officers that several people were involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired in a nearby parking lot.

All involved individuals were seen fleeing in unknown directions prior to police arrival.

Officers were notified that one juvenile male and one juvenile female, both under 16-years-old, were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The male victim died at the hospital, and the female victim is suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

KCPD is investigating what led up to the shooting. No one is in custody.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene and are collecting evidence and witness statements.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

