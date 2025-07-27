'One to remember': Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Miami County Fair

PAOLA, Kan. — The Miami County Fair celebrated its 80th year this weekend, facing what organizers say was an unusual challenge: heavy rain.

The soggy weather was combined with typical July heat.

Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Miami County Fair

Despite having to cancel one event and postpone others, the community's support remained strong throughout the downpours.

"Usually, we don't get rain like this in July," said Colby Reed, president of the Miami County Fair.

Reed has been involved with the fair for 30 years; he started showing when he was 5.

But with all his experience, Reed said the weather made this year's event "one to remember."

KSHB

Even with the challenging conditions, he said attendance remained strong.

Both the livestock show and the rodeo took place in the rain.

"But our stands were still full. I was very surprised to see the community come out and support us," Reed said.

KSHB

Some young participants found the wet conditions added to their fun.

Eleven-year-old exhibitors Lainey Hader and Braelynn Reed embraced the weather.

KSHB

"I was having a lot of fun," Braelynn said. "It was just fun because it was misting on us, and we had a great time because of it. When we were bringing our animals to the barn, we had to run with them because of the rain."

Vendor Tonya Vandee faced challenges with rising water around her tent.

KSHB

"Water was creeping up; everywhere was flooded. So we had to put rugs down on Saturday, but we made it work," Vandee said, recalling Friday's storm.

Despite the challenges, Vandee emphasized the importance of the fair for the community's youth.

Tonya Vandee

"It's all for the kids and the smiles on their faces. It warms my heart to see the kids with the animals," Vandee said.

For Colby Reed, the fair also holds personal significance.

"I put a lot of time into this place. I love it, and I love these kids," he said. "It feels like home to me, and I really mean that from the bottom of my heart. My daughter is over here showing, and it's just pretty special, very special. It's been like a second home to me, honestly."

