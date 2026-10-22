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One transported for smoke inhalation in Troost apartment fire

KCFD firetruck
KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department firetruck
KCFD firetruck
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation after an overnight apartment fire on Troost Avenue.

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called to a reported apartment fire at 8228 Troost at 1:50 a.m.

Crews reported light smoke from a first-floor apartment on arrival.

Firefighters entered and assisted with evacuations.

KCFD says one person was transported for evaluation of smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly controlled, and contained to the first floor apartment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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