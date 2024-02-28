'Ongoing and hopeful': Talks continue for Kansas City to land nonstop flight to Europe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport opened a year ago, routes like Long Beach, California, and Montego Bay, Jamaica, have been added.

Others including Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Indianapolis, Indiana have returned.

With passengers having more choices, KSHB 41's Cameron Taylor checked in to see where a nonstop flight to Europe stands.

"It's funny you say that, because I'm going to London right now and I have a layover in Atlanta,” Brendan Donahue, a traveler said at KCI, said.

Donahue has flown quite a bit out of the new single terminal.

"I'd say at least 10 times in the past year,” Donahue said.

He’s not the only one hoping for a nonstop flight to Europe. Linda Spence would also be on board.

"We're on the map now. Two Super Bowls back-to-back. Soccer thing coming. We're on the map. Why not?,” Spence said.

In August of 2022, the I-Team reported on how Kansas City was trying to land a nonstop flight to London.

Emails from the city’s aviation department revealed conversations with International Airlines Group, which operates several airlines including British Airways.

At the terminal’s first birthday celebration on Wednesday, the I-Team got an update from Aviation Department Director Melissa Cooper.

"Ongoing and hopeful, but nothing definite at this time,” Cooper said.

Cooper explained they’re working with state officials in Missouri and looking at other options to bring some economic incentives for airlines with international routes.

"We're going to be working in partnership with them, but we need the community. We need the travelers for that commitment,” Cooper said.

For passengers like Donahue, a nonstop flight to London would mean skipping the layover and getting to his destination faster.

"It would be cool to just go one way without having to stop,” Donahue said.

