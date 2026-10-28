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Operator of Suzuki motorcycle killed in Wednesday crash in Kansas City, Missouri

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Al Miller/KSHB
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say the operator of a Suzuki motorcycle was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in the Northland.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist was heading east on Barry Road past Sam Ray Street when the operator failed to stop at a dead end.

The operator traveled through the tree line and struck the edge of the pavement, ejecting the operator across the ramp from southbound Interstate 435 to westbound Missouri Highway 152.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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