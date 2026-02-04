OPPD aims to improve transparency through changes to its body-worn camera footage policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department announced revisions Wednesday to its operational guidelines regarding video evidence in an effort to foster accountability.

The updated policy, SOP 2160, lays out new protocols for releasing body-worn camera footage to the public following critical officer-involved incidents, according to a press release from OPPD.

Under the changes, the police department plans to make video available to the public from officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force incidents, while honoring the judicial process.

Chief of Police Doreen Jokerst emphasized OPPD’s commitment to transparency by stating that “the presence of officer misconduct would not be a factor in her decision to release a body-worn camera video.”

The revisions are meant to prioritize public access, while still protecting investigative integrity and handling sensitive and graphic content.

"Trust is the foundation of effective policing. We recognize that in moments of crisis, the community expects and deserves clarity,” Chief Jokerst said. “SOP 2160 is a proactive step toward meeting those expectations, ensuring we remain accountable to the community we serve while protecting the integrity of the judicial process."

The ACLU and the Johnson County District Attorney provided input during the process, according to OPPD.

