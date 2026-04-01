Oracle laying off more than 500 Kansas City workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oracle plans to lay off over 500 workers at its Kansas City Campus in the coming months.

In the software company’s WARN filing, it said those affected would be notified between March 27 and March 31, with the termination of their roles between May 26 and June 1.

Oracle noted in the filing that the Kansas City Campus, located at 8779 Hillcrest Road, is not closing, but the layoffs are anticipated to be permanent.

In total, 539 positions will be let go.

CNBC reports the layoffs will help free up cash for Oracle to build AI data center infrastructure.

Oracle declined to comment on the layoffs.

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