Oracle to close North Kansas City World Headquarters Campus, Realization Campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Software company Oracle announced it is closing its World Headquarters Campus in North Kansas City and its Realization Campus in Kansas City, Missouri. Oracle will consolidate its staff at the Innovations campus in KCMO.

Oracle completed a $28 billion purchase of Cerner in June.

A spokesperson for the company says the closure of the campus is to "provide employees with the best environment in which to work and collaborate."

"The Innovations campus encompasses nearly 2 million square feet of modern office space, offering several dining options, a comprehensive fitness center, and many other modern workplace amenities," Oracle Director of Public Relations Misti Preston said in a statement. "Plus, the Innovations campus offers a large amount of room to further expand as our workforce grows in the region.”

Preston says Oracle is actively hiring new employees, and bringing Oracle employees to the Kansas City area.

The on-site health clinic at the World Headquarters Campus has been standing since 2006.