Orange air quality alert issued for 2nd straight day in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mid-America Regional Council issued an orange air quality alert in the Kansas City area for Wednesday, the second straight day for the region.

Officials suggest ways to prevent ground-level ozone levels from rising include cutting back on refueling vehicles or topping off a gas tank while the vehicle's motor is still running. They also recommend not using gasoline-powered lawn mowers.

Health risks are highest for babies and young children and those who suffer from heart disease or asthma, according to officials.

The Mid-America Regional Council is a nonprofit association of city and county governments and the metropolitan planning organization for the bistate Kansas City region, according to the organization's website.

MARC serves nine counties and 119 cities and is governed by a Board of Directors made up of local elected officials.

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