Osawatomie, Paola suffer extensive hail damage after storms Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong thunderstorms that moved through Miami County on Wednesday produced large hail and left behind damage to structures and vehicles.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Miami County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management announced that the City of Osawatomie, the City of Paola and Miami County all verbally declared a state of emergency due to "extensive damage" from the hailstorm.

Officials explained on social media how this action gives officials access to additional resources for repairs and cleanup.

The sheriff's office also posted on social media about a malfunction with the Everbridge notification system the county experienced Wednesday evening.

KSHB 41 Miami County reporter Ryan Gamboa shared an image of nearly golf ball-sized hail just before 5 p.m. in Paola.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Hail in Paola on April 15, 2026

Photos sent to Gamboa around the same time Wednesday evening showed hailstones blanketing the ground as well as damage to a house and a vehicle in Osawatomie.

Karissa Perez Hail in Osawatomie, Kansas, on April 15, 2026

Casper Cooke Hail damage in Osawatomie, Kansas, on April 15, 2026,

Casper Cooke Hail damage in Osawatomie, Kansas, on April 15, 2026,

Parts of Miami County were impacted by tornadoes Monday.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's office to find out if there is any word of relief following the storms Monday and Wednesday.

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