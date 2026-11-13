Ottawa Police investigate death of 11-year-old child

OTTAWA, Kan. — Police in South Ottawa, Kansas, are investigating the death of an 11-year-old child.

Officers dispatched to a medical emergency at around 6 p.m., Thursday.

Despite life saving efforts, the child later died at a local hospital.

A medical examination will determine the child's cause and manner of death.

Police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the case.

"Tragedies like these are difficult to investigate and know this is just the beginning of processing this tragic loss," said Ottawa Police Chief, Adam Weingartner. “We extend our heartfelt condolences and thoughts to the child’s family and friends during this time."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

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