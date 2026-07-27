Ousted Ray County prosecutor denies allegations in response to AG's quo warranto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ousted Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston has answered the quo warranto filed by the Missouri attorney general to remove her from office.

In her response filed Sunday, Johnston denied allegations of professional conduct violations and criminal activity.

The petition for quo warranto filed by Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hannaway stated Johnston forfeited her office due to misconduct, including several romantic relationships that created "at the very least, an obvious appearance of a conflict of interest."

LINK | Read the petition

Johnston denied the existence of any intimate/romantic relationship with T.T., a licensed Ray County attorney.

In denying the relationship, she denied any related allegations, such as failing to disqualify herself from any case T.T. was representing a defendant, withholding the relationship from defendants represented by T.T. and more.

Johnston acknowledged her relationship with C.W., a “prospective defendant” who was charged with domestic violence against his wife. However, she denied firing J.M. for knowledge she was involved romantically with C.W. Additionally, she denied being disqualified from his case, claiming law enforcement sought a special prosecuting attorney from the “inception of the investigation.”

LINK | Read Johnston's answer

Johnston also admitted to her romantic relationship with J.G., a sexual assault suspect.

She admitted to living together, knowing he was in the country illegally, vacationing with him in Florida in 2021 and transferring the title of her truck to J.G. However, she denied that J.G. absconded from the 2021 vacation to avoid prosecution, denied driving her personal vehicle to Mississippi in 2023, denied that she was disqualified from prosecuting J.G., and denied withholding her personal relationship with J.G. from the victim, law enforcement, her office and any others involved.

In addition to the response to the quo warranto, Johnston filed a motion seeking to bar AG Hanaway from publicly commenting on the situation. Johnston claims the AG broke rules within the Missouri Rules of Professional Conduct by making comments that “heightened the public condemnation of the accused” with the comment that Johnston “used the charging docket as a dating app.”

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