Over $7 million in funding awarded to 11 Kansas transportation projects

Gov. Laura Kelly Cost Share Program funding announcement
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 24, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over $7 million in grant funding will be awarded to 11 Cost Share Program transportation projects in the state of Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced Tuesday.

Among the projects receiving funding are Interstate 35 and 24th Street traffic signals in Johnson County, and the Cedar Creek Trail in the City of Olathe.

“Congratulations to each of this year’s Cost Share awardees. Thank you for the work you’re doing to continue building a beautiful, vibrant, and safe Kansas,” Kelly said in a statement.

Over $103 million has been invested into Cost Share projects, since the program was founded in 2019.

“We rely on local leaders to bring us their best ideas for projects that, with a little help, can make a significant difference in a community,” Secretary Lorenz said in a statement. “Communities come to the table with a solid project plan, the support of local business and community members, and matching funds in place. State dollars help get the projects to the finish line.”

