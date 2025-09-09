Overland Park approves 2026 budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council approved the 2026 budget Monday night.

The budget is $498.6 million.

The 2026 General Fund Operating Budget totals $184,085,000, which is a 6 percent increase over the 2025 General Fund Operating Budget.

According to a release from the city, Overland Park's property tax rate is not increasing.

The city plans to get additional revenue from sales taxes, increasing property valuations and other revenue sources.

The budget includes creating an additional fire department company at Fire Station 45, increasing police department shift differential pay, additional technical and medical resources for firefighters, a case manager for substance abuse disorder in partnership with Johnson County Mental Health, funding for World Cup-related expenses and increasing the city's property tax rebate program by 10 percent.

The budget also creates two positions to create a full-time sidewalk maintenance program.

The new budget takes effect January 1, 2026.