Overland Park City Council approves 2027 budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the city’s 2027 budget.

The city’s budget for next year is $515.9 million, a 3.5% increase over the 2026 budget, according to the city.

“Overland Park remains one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family because of our deliberate, forward-thinking approach to municipal management,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther stated in a news release. “This balanced budget ensures our public safety, infrastructure, and essential services remain strong, resilient, and well-supported into 2027.”

Luther presented a proposed budget in June, and council members reviewed her recommendations for spending city funds. The council approved the budget as presented by Luther and her staff.

The city’s property tax rate will remain the same.

City staff salaries take up 80% of the city’s budget, including the police and fire departments, public works crews, and parks and recreation staff.

The news release highlighted some of the items residents have said they want, which the city will offer next year:



Support for the fire department with additional supplies and training opportunities.

Funding maintenance for the outdoor severe weather warning system.

An IT position dedicated to maintaining the city’s fiber optic network.

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