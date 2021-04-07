Watch
Overland Park City Council approves rezoning of former Sprint campus

Occidental Management
Rendering of a preliminary development plan for the former Sprint world headquarters campus was submitted Wednesday to the city of Overland Park. Occidental Management, a Wichita-based commercial real estate development firm, bought the 17-building, 200-acre campus in July 2019 for roughly $251 million.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a rezoning request by Occidental Management, allowing a redevelopment plan for the former Sprint world headquarters campus to move forward.

Ordinance No. Z-4128 passed 12-0.

Occidental Management's development calls for 220 residential units, 1,773 square feet of retail space and 9,934 square feet of office space.

The development plan submitted includes a total of 327 parking spaces, which includes 289 in a parking garage, and 38 surface parking spots.

In addition, the plan also outlined a new parking space with 49 spots located east of the building and north of the existing hotel to satisfy the requirements of the hotel.

The plan also included a central courtyard on the third story of the development, with a pool and other amenities for residents living in the apartments.

Other amenities would include a small pocket park at the southeast corner of the building and a clubhouse and a fitness area.

“We are excited to move forward with the City’s support to develop an energetic and innovative space for the people of Overland Park and the region,” Gary Oborny, Occidental Management CEO, said. “The vision is coming to life as we take another step toward re-energizing the area with an unprecedented mixed-use development.”

Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2021.

