Overland Park City Council passed resolution declaring former Incred-A-Bowl building as dangerous, unsafe

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park City Council passed a resolution Monday that declared the former In-Cred-A Bowl building as dangerous and unsafe.

The building sits at 8100 W. 151st St. and has been vacant for years.

Neighbors have complained about the lack of progress in upgrading the building and the land its sits on.

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan reports the owner has until Jan. 16, 2026, to fix the problems with the building.

If the issues aren't fixed by that deadline, the city can give the owner more time to complete the building's renovation or tear down the building at the owner's expense.

The owner's contractor has a valid building permit city staff says "should resolve the dangerous structure matter," according to Keegan's reporting.

