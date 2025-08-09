Overland Park Fire warns about grill safety after an overnight deck fire on 124th & Barkley

OVERLAND PARK, Ks — The Overland Park Fire Department believes a charcoal grill is to blame for an overnight deck fire at 124th Street and Barkley Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. and were able to extinguish the flames before it spread to the structure.

One resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

According to investigators, the resident had used the grill earlier and left it to burn itself out. Wind likely blew the hot coals onto the wood deck and caused the fire.

Overland Park Fire reminds people to keep grills 10 feet from combustible surfaces, completely extinguish coals after cooking, and only store hot coals in metal containers with lids.

