Overland Park man involved in motorcycle crash dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man died from injuries suffered in a July 20 motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darren W. Marshall, 55, was riding his black 1975 BMW motorcycle about 6:20 p.m. on westbound Interstate 435 near Grandview Road, according to KCPD.

A car moved into Marshall's lane and hit the motorcycle.

Marshall was thrown from the motorcycle.

He suffered serious injuries and died July 24.

It's unknown at this time if the driver of the 2008 Pontiac will face criminal charges.