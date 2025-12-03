Overland Park man killed in crash Tuesday in Riley County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Riley County, Kansas, on Tuesday

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after 11 a.m., Tuesday, the driver of a 2005 Ford Super Duty truck was traveling northbound on Kansas Highway 177 about a mile south of Deep Creek Road south of Manhattan when it struck the rear end of a 2012 Hyundai Accent.

The force of the collision sent the Hyundai into a ditch off the roadway. The Ford wound up on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Hyundai, later identified as James E. Echols, 54, of Overland Park, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A 52-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old female, was not significantly injured.

