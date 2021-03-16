Overland Park neighborhood sustains damage during tornado warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As tornado warnings swept across the Kansas City metro, at least one Overland Park neighborhood sustained damage to homes and property.

Tornado sirens began blaring shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of 107th Street and Antioch Road.

NOW: Sirens going off near 107th and Antioch in Overland Park @41actionnews #wxkc pic.twitter.com/6ZgV519JWm — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) March 15, 2021

A short time later, hail and damaging winds swept through the city, blowing over a fence and uprooting a tree that missed hitting a home by just a couple feet in neighborhoods near 193rd Street and Antioch Road.

Here’s more damage. A fence blown over. One tree missed a home by a couple of feet @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/u8Z6H7LBwj — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) March 15, 2021

At least two homes sustained roof damage due to the storm.

Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings began appearing in the metro around 4 p.m. and have since cleared the area.