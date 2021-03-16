Menu

Overland Park neighborhood sustains damage during tornado warning

More than a dozen homes sustained damage as severe weather passed through the Kansas City metro on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Mar 15, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As tornado warnings swept across the Kansas City metro, at least one Overland Park neighborhood sustained damage to homes and property.

Tornado sirens began blaring shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of 107th Street and Antioch Road.

A short time later, hail and damaging winds swept through the city, blowing over a fence and uprooting a tree that missed hitting a home by just a couple feet in neighborhoods near 193rd Street and Antioch Road.

At least two homes sustained roof damage due to the storm.

Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings began appearing in the metro around 4 p.m. and have since cleared the area.

