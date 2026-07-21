Overland Park police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect from July 17.

At 1:02 a.m. Friday, a man scaled a fence to enter the Homeowners Association pool property near W. 157th Street and Barton Street.

Once inside, the man broke a door to gain entry to the building before fleeing on foot.

Anyone who can identify the man is encouraged to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8719, or submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

