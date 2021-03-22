Overland Park police clock driver going 149 mph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday was a prime example of why drivers have to keep an eye out on the road.
The Overland Park Police Department clocked a driver traveling 149 miles per hour on Interstate 435.
The driver apparently told the officer she thought she was doing 128 miles per hour.
According to the Facebook post from the department, yes, they are still enforcing the speed limit.
We are still enforcing the speed limit on I-435. This driver told the officer, "when I looked down at the speedometer, I was doing 128 mph". Well, the officer locked her vehicle speed at 149 mph. SLOW DOWN!
