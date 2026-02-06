Overland Park Police Department changes officer body camera footage policy; goal is more transparency

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

More transparency and accountability - that's the goal of the Overland Park Police Department's new body camera footage release policy.

Overland Park Police Department changes officer body camera footage policy

The department has implemented its first written policy for releasing officer body camera footage to the public after critical incidents.

Chief Doreen Jokerst made it a priority when she was named Chief of Police to update the department's body camera policy.

Fabian Rosales

"During these last 15 months, it's really been breaking down our policies and looking at things from a risk and liability lens, and where we can do better," Chief Jokerst said.

The updated policy comes after Overland Park approved about $22 million for new police body cameras and technology. The cameras are reported to have better video quality, longer battery life, translation abilities and live transmission back to the police station.

"I want people to run to us for help and not run away," Chief Jokerst said.

Under the department's new guidelines, OPPD will will release body camera video from critical incidents, including officer-involved shootings and use of force events, if the release of videos does not affect the investigation.

"This [policy] provides more of a framework and regulations associated with release of body worn camera [video] to the community," Chief Jokerst said. "If there's any noting of officer misconduct in the video, that would never dissuade my opinion to not release something. I think that would erode public trust."

Overland Park is Johnson County's largest city to establish a written policy. The Johnson County District Attorney believes the policy will help build up community trust.

Fabian Rosales

"I think that's the important thing, is to make sure you have something in writing to set those expectations for the community," Johnson County DA Steve Howe said. "If they have questions, they can cite that to the policy."

According to the policy, Overland Park will allow family or impacted parties to view the video within 72 hours of the incident. Then, it could be released to the public with the approval of the Johnson County District Attorney's Office and the Overland Park city attorney.

The executive director of the National Police Accountability Project explained it's a good start.

"I think it's a really important step for transparency," Lauren Bonds said. "[A written policy] is not something that every police department does. I do think it creates a level of accountability for the police department and the city to disclose video footage."

Bonds notes, however, that there is no mandatory timeline for public release of the video, in accordance with Kansas state statute.

"[Police departments] can still have that same level of discretion," Bonds said. "They can choose to, or choose not to."

Chief Jokerst explained she plans to review all the department's policies during her tenure, including response to resistance and pursuit.

"Maybe what was inherent 20 years ago or even 10 years ago in a police department is not necessarily a best practice now, it's something that has to continually be reworked and revamped," Chief Jokerst said. "Community trust, for me, is not a one-and-done. It's an intentional act that our police department is committed to."

An Overland Park advocate for police accountability, Sheila Albers, provided KSHB 41 News with a statement regarding the policy change.

"Historically in Kansas, the public has invested millions of dollars into body worn cameras and data storage with the assumption that the cameras would build public trust and create accountability. Sadly, more often than not, police departments and local municipalities have denied the public access to the body worn camera footage. Chief Jokerst (Overland Park) and Chief Vallejo (Topeka) have taken a historic and monumental step forward with their new policies on the release of body worn camera footage. Police departments across the state of Kansas should follow the lead of Overland Park and Topeka because it is the policy and practice of releasing the footage that builds public trust and creates accountability. Cameras without a strong disclosure policy are meaningless," Albers said in her statement.

You can review the updated policy here.

