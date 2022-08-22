Planned Parenthood: Suspicious package 'safely removed'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 11:38 a.m. | A spokesperson with Planned Parenthood Great Plains says that suspicious package was safely removed by police after a "thorough" investigation.

The Planned Parenthood facility will be closed Monday so that officials can clear and process the area.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our patients and staff and are focused on providing care. We appreciate the quick, coordinated response by law enforcement,” the spokesperson said.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a suspicious package outside of the Planned Parenthood Comprehensive Health Center in the 4400 block of West 109th Street in Overland Park.

According to police, the package was reported by a Planned Parenthood employee.

Overland Park police are using a robot to investigate the package.

“Our top priority is the safety of our patients and staff. Earlier this morning, our security team alerted local law enforcement to a suspicious package outside our health center. Authorities are on the scene and continue to investigate,” a Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokesperson said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is available.