Overland Park police investigating 3 assaults near city parks, trails

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are investigating three assaults near city parks or trails.

In each instance, a man approached a woman from behind, police said.

The incidents occurred between August and October:



Wilderness Lake Park, 16001 Rosewood

Aug. 8 at 8 a.m.

Rosehill East Park, 10531 Rosehill

Sept. 10 at 1 a.m.

Near Nall Park, 104th and Nall

Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m.



OPPD has increased bike patrols through the park and trail system.

Police said the goal of sharing these incidents is not to scare residents, but to encourage “community members to stay aware of their surroundings.”

The incidents are not believed to be connected.

Investigation into the incidents continues. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is encouraged to call 911. Additionally, anyone with information about the recent incidents can call 913-344-8750 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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