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Overland Park Police looking for missing 74-year-old man

Richard Stevenson.png
Overland Park Police
Richard Stevenson.png
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Police say 74-year-old Richard F. Stevenson was last seen on Monday morning at his home in Overland Park.

Police say he is driving a silver 2026 Jeep Compass with Kansas license plate 1309ALX.

Police say they have evidence he was near Topeka on Monday afternoon and as of late Monday night, he may have been spotted in Riley County near Manhattan, Kansas.

Police say if you see him or his vehicle, you should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

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