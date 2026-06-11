Overland Park police searching for 73-year-old missing since June 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old man missing since June 2.

Steven Lester Lieurance failed to return home from work in Olathe, Kansas.

He was last seen around 4p.m. that day, driving a 2008 silver Mercedes Benz convertible with Kansas license plate SHOX77.

Lieurance is 5'8" tall, 165 pounds. He has gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue scrubs with gray shoes.

Recent leads suggested the vehicle was traveling through Reeds Spring, Missouri, a subsequent search yielded no signs of Lieurance or his vehicle.

Overland Park investigators are working with regional partners to pursue all leads.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

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