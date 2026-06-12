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Overland Park police searching for a missing, endangered 50-year-old woman

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KSHB
Andrea Day
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered 50-year-old woman.

Andrea May was last seen around 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, leaving the area near Menorah Medical Center at W. 119th Street and Nall Avenue.

May was reportedly experiencing a severe mental health crisis immediately prior to walking away from her mother's vehicle in a southeasterly direction.

According to her mother, May has no known friends or family residing in the area and is believed to be without financial resources.

May is 5'2" tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.


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