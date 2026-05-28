Overland Park police working to learn more about dog involved in bite incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park, Kansas, Police Department is seeking information about a dog that bit an individual walking their pet Wednesday night.

The bite incident occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday near West 79th Street and Grant Lane, according to OPPD.

The dog, described as a medium-sized, Husky-type canine with brown and white coloring and a fluffy tail, was not on a leash at the time of the incident.

The off-leash animal "aggressively approached" the individual and bit them before it ran off.

Police said the main goal of the search is to confirm the status of the canine's rabies vaccination to help determine the victim's medical treatment.

Anyone who recognizes the dog's description or has information on the dog's owner is urged to call 913-895-6420.

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