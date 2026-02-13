Overland Park seniors citizens receive handmade Valentine's Day cards Friday

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. This piece is a follow up from an earlier story where Johnson County community members made Valentine's Day cards for seniors. Share your story idea with Isabella .

Overland Park seniors in memory care, assisted living and senior communities received a sweet surprise Friday to kick off the "weekend of love."

Isabella Ledonne

Senior Helpers, a caregiving company in Johnson County, Kansas, passed out hundreds of homemade Valentine's Day cards ahead of the holiday. Johnson County middle school students and community members helped make cards earlier this week.

The cards showed love in all types of forms for residents at Prairie Elder Care in Overland Park.

The director of sales and community partnerships at the assisted living facility explained a small card can have a big impact.

Isabella Ledonne

"The cards make a world of a difference for them," Lisa Elliott said. "They make them feel valued and seen. They'll be looking at the cards all day, over and over again."

