Overland Park to contract with private company for crossing guards

Cat Reid
12:40 PM, Jan 10, 2018
For years, the Overland Park Police Department has managed the crossing guard program near schools in the city. That's about to change.

The department will contract with a private company called All City Management Inc. to provide guards.

Miri Baron found out about the change from a letter her daughter's crossing guard handed out. The guard has been at their crosswalk for nearly a decade, and Baron said her daughter was devastated to learn he'll no longer be there.

