Overland Park to contract with private company for crossing guards

For years, the Overland Park Police Department has managed the crossing guard program near schools in the city. That's about to change.

The department will contract with a private company called All City Management Inc. to provide guards.

Miri Baron found out about the change from a letter her daughter's crossing guard handed out. The guard has been at their crosswalk for nearly a decade, and Baron said her daughter was devastated to learn he'll no longer be there.

Cat Reid is a reporter for 41 Action News. Hear her full report during the evening news.

