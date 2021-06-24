Overland Park to install stop signs at crash-heavy intersection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Overland Park will install four stop signs at an intersection where 10 accidents have happened in 2021.

The 41 Action News I-Team previously reported the intersection near 91st and Glenwood had recorded seven crashes in less than six months.

Last October, Overland Park City Council gave way for city traffic engineers to remove four-way traffic lights. It was a part of efforts of a pilot study to make it a two-way stop.

The lights were removed because they were nearing their expected lifespan and the intersection no longer met nationally-recognized and approved criteria for a signalized intersection.

The city said the stop signs will be installed in mid-July and will feature LED lights around the border of the sign to help capture the attention of drivers.

—