Overland Park's Kingston Lake Park closed after possible diesel fuel leak into lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Overland Park said Thursday that Kingston Lake Park will be closed for at least 24 hours after a possible diesel fuel leak into the park's lake.

A business owner reported an odor from the lake to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The department's Regional Hazmat Team tested the water Thursday morning and tried to find the source of the smell.

“Safety is the top priority in our parks and throughout the city,” Parks and Recreation Director said Bryan Toben in a news release. “We encourage the community to avoid the area and report any suspicious behavior to the Overland Park Police Department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number.”

The news release states the hazmat crew believes the smell "is related to an off-road diesel fuel spill."

The Hazmat Team searched upstream waterways and did not find any spills.

In addition, the crews put a boom at the lake's spillway to prevent any fuel from spreading from the lake.

The park will be closed through Friday and the water is not safe for pets to swim in or drink from.

