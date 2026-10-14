Overnight fire destroys Mt. Zion Christian Church in Johnson County, Missouri

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Missouri, church was destroyed in an overnight fire.

Mt. Zion Christian Church on NE NN Highway was built in 1896.

A passerby called 911 around 4:19 a.m. after noticing the church engulfed in flames.

Historic church destroyed in Johnson County, Missouri

Due to its rural location, crews had to transport water to the scene.

By the time the fire was put out, the church was considered a total loss. Luckily, no one was injured.

“Anytime a fire destroys a building with this much history, the loss extends beyond the structure itself,” said Captain Joe Jennings, public information officer for the Johnson County Fire Protection District. “For generations, this church has been a place where people gathered, built relationships and marked important moments in their lives. We recognize what a difficult morning this is for the congregation and the surrounding community.”

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

