Overnight robbery at Prairie Village Taco Republic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man stole hundreds of dollars in cash from registers at Taco Republic in Prairie Village Saturday night, Prairie Village police say.

Police received an emergency call at 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, with a reported robbery at Taco Republic located at 4100 W 83rd Street.

Police say the initial investigation revealed one suspect entered the business and stole several hundred dollars in cash from the registers.

The suspect is described as a black male between 6’0” to 6’2”. Police say he was wearing a red Chiefs sweatshirt, a black jacket, red shorts, and red shoes, and left the area in a red Ford Fusion following the incident.

Police did not report any injuries during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at (913) 642-6868, or call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.