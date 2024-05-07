Overnight storms bring damage, debris in Grain Valley, Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After overnight storms swept through the Kansas City area, law enforcement officers are receiving reports of damage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a semi truck was blown over around midnight on westbound Interstate 70 at the Grain Valley exit.

The interstate was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. Police said there were no injuries reported in the crash and the scene was cleared around 4 a.m.

Grain Valley police also reported an overturned RV in the 700 block of R D Mize, just south of where the semi overturned.

KSHB

Police also received multiple reports of roof damage throughout the city.

KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw witnessed damage at Eagles Academy Preschool, located at 1438 S. Minter Road in Grain Valley.

KSHB

A worker reports leaking inside the building.

Bradshaw later spotted a damaged dog park shelter in a Blue Springs neighborhood off S. Missouri Route 7 Highway near E. Wyatt Road.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB

—